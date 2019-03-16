YEED (YEED) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

YEED (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, YEED has traded flat against the US dollar. YEED has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $181,855.00 worth of YEED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00394777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.01706873 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00235317 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00002154 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004932 BTC.

YEED Token Profile

YEED’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for YEED is yggdrash.io. YEED’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews.

YEED Token Trading

YEED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEED using one of the exchanges listed above.

