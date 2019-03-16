Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carnival Corp (CCL) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Carnival reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Carnival to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 21,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $364,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,792 shares of company stock worth $4,053,366. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,114. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Carnival has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

