Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.65. Kohl’s reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE KSS traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $67.98. 4,676,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,262. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

