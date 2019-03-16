Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $255.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $141,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $78,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 49,522 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $14,746,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,336,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,298,000 after purchasing an additional 170,059 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $12,423,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCBI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 656,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

