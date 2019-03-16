Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $87,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 283.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.14. 544,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,290. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

