Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. SPX Flow reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. SPX Flow had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $538.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FLOW. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,201,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,653,000 after purchasing an additional 176,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,228,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,228,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,927,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 4.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,625,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX Flow stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.98. 651,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.18.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.