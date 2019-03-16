Zacks: CTS Co. (CTS) Given $30.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CTS an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,757,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CTS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of CTS by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.81. 299,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.33. CTS has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. CTS had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

