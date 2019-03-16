Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Hold

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

CDAY opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -1,027.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Paul D. Elliott sold 197,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $7,121,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $4,066,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,866 shares of company stock worth $14,049,791.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,461,000 after purchasing an additional 512,067 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,920,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,798,000 after purchasing an additional 423,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

