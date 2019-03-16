Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.17. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.91% and a negative net margin of 1,154.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $30,007.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 184,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,508.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,668 shares of company stock valued at $56,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

