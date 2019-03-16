Zacks Investment Research Lowers OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit’s broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:OMN opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. OMNOVA Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.98 million. OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

