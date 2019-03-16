Zacks Investment Research Lowers PVH (PVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PVH Corp surpassed the industry in the past three months owing to the recently raised earnings view for fourth quarter and fiscal 2018. Further, the company boasts a positive earnings surprise trend, having surpassed estimates for the 18 straight quarters. Its top and bottom lines improved year over year in third quarter fiscal 2018, backed by strong momentum at Tommy Hilfiger and impressive growth at Heritage Brands. Notably, the company is witnessing robust growth at the international business, driven by solid performance in Europe and Asia. The company is enriching its digital experiences as well. The company’s efforts to keep pace with the evolving consumer trends and efficient brand management initiatives also remain impressive. However, soft performance at the Calvin Klein brand in the fiscal third quarter is slightly discouraging. Volatile geopolitical environment, stiff competition and tariff-related woes are other concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PVH from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on PVH from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura set a $128.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $171.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, CL King upgraded PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.30.

PVH stock opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. PVH has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,677,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $76,331,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,677,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $627,978,000 after acquiring an additional 384,943 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,231,000 after acquiring an additional 356,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

