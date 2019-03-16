Zacks Investment Research Lowers Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) to Sell

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

TRCB opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Rivers Bancorp has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.90.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 35.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Two Rivers Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 236,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

