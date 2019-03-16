Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Basf (BASFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Get Basf alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BASFY. ValuEngine raised shares of Basf from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Basf from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Basf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Basf stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $26.71.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basf (BASFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.