Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Green Plains (GPRE) to “Hold”

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Green Plains stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.20. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.16 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony R. Vojslavek sold 1,957 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $30,333.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,239. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 500,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,568,000 after buying an additional 135,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.