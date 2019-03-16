Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) to “Buy”

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

KZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $18.19 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

