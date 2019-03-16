Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NextEra Energy (NEE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $214.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the last 12 months shares of NextEra Energy have outperformed its industry. NextEra Energy’s investments to strengthen its infrastructure and ongoing capital projects, on completion, will help in serving the expanding customer base more efficiently. The expansion of business through strategic acquisitions positively impacted earnings. However, the company’s nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state and other regulations. Substantial investments are undertaken to ensure the safety of nuclear operation. That said, the risk of unplanned outages remains, which could derail its normal operation and impact profitability.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.50.

NEE stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $192.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

In related news, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 36,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,988,545.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,297,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,909 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,919. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,014,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

