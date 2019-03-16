Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TheStreet (TST) to “Buy”

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a $2.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TheStreet.com, Inc. is a leading web-based provider of original, timely, comprehensive and trustworthy financial news, commentary and information aimed at helping readers make informed investment decisions. TheStreet.com combines the most important qualities of traditional print journalism –accuracy, intelligence, fairness and wit–with the web’s advantages as a financial news medium–timeliness, interactivity and global distribution. “

Get TheStreet alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of TheStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TST opened at $2.30 on Thursday. TheStreet has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.02.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. TheStreet had a net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TheStreet will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $33,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TheStreet by 645.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TheStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TheStreet by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in TheStreet by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,620,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,859 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TheStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TheStreet (TST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TheStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.