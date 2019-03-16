Zacks: Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Given $27.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Braves Group Series C an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $5,575,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,617,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 570,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.40 and a beta of 0.78. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

