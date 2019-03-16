Zacks: Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 141 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Marlin Business Services stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. 95,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.06. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

