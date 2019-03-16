Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

ZLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.70 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 42,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,810,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,190,000 after buying an additional 755,144 shares during the period. 36.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

