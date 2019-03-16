Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Receives $35.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.95.

ZAYO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.48 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zayo Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Sandra Mays sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $107,608.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John F. Jr. Waters sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $134,039.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,144 shares of company stock worth $390,039 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,460,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,069,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,943,000 after buying an additional 1,511,984 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Zayo Group by 426.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZAYO opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.87. Zayo Group has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $639.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zayo Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

