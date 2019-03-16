Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 18,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 858,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 483,015 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/zion-oil-gas-zn-stock-price-down-4-7.html.

About Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN)

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.