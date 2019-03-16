Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 18,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 858,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 483,015 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
About Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN)
Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
