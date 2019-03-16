Zumiez (ZUMZ) Shares Down 6.5%

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.57 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 1,077,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 450,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

The firm has a market cap of $612.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $304.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,476 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zumiez by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,835 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $1,988,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

