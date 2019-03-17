$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WETF. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,061. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wisdom Tree Investments has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $11.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Anthony Bossone bought 50,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba bought 16,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 164,500 shares of company stock worth $982,285 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

