-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franks International NV (FI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Franks International reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Get Franks International alerts:

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. Franks International’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franks International in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

In other news, insider Darren C. Miles sold 16,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $100,890.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Franks International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,699,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,192,000 after buying an additional 571,222 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Franks International during the third quarter worth about $65,378,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franks International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,087,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Franks International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,074,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 986,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franks International by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after buying an additional 757,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Franks International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.62. Franks International has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.