-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for CorMedix Inc (CRMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorMedix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). CorMedix reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorMedix will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CorMedix.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

NASDAQ CRMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. 2,573,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,363. CorMedix has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.74.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

