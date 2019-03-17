$0.11 EPS Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. TreeHouse Foods reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

THS stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. 603,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,143,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,484,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

