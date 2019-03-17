$0.26 EPS Expected for Ferro Co. (FOE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Ferro reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 4.97%. Ferro’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

FOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ferro by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 895,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ferro by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Ferro has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

