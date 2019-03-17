-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ophthotech Corp (OPHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ophthotech’s earnings. Ophthotech also reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ophthotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ophthotech.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

OPHT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 227,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,363. Ophthotech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Ophthotech during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 173,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,396 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ophthotech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,802,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ophthotech Company Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

