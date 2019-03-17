$0.50 EPS Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.57. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $111,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,030. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,949,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,638. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

