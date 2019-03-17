$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Corp (DOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,142,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,405.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 12,363 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $1,082,133.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,577.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,277,800 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $89,421,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,117. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. Dover has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

