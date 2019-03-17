$1.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $7.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.23). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THO shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.67. 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,307. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $126.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.