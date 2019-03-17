11,166 Shares in Cubic Co. (CUB) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUB opened at $55.50 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Cubic had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.03 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.34.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

