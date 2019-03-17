13,231 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,410.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $31,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $10.25 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $13.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $256.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.53 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

