153,915 Shares in Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 153,915 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,097.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

