16,750 Shares in Medtronic PLC (MDT) Purchased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $93.79 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $76.41 and a twelve month high of $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

