$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (LRCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.41 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $9.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.72.

In other news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total transaction of $354,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 7,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $1,244,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,378. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 95.5% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Lam Research by 9.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,891,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,582,000 after acquiring an additional 249,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,120,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $227.82.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

