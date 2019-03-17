$2.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc (ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $2.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $2.74 billion. Adobe reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $11.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.56.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.09. 12,108,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Adobe has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $277.61. The company has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $7,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

