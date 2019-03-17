$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Davita Inc (DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) to announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Davita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $2.91 billion. Davita reported sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year sales of $11.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.44 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

DVA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.53. 2,110,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,127. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. Davita has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,931,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,428,000 after buying an additional 3,280,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,676,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,263,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,361,000 after purchasing an additional 196,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,226,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,561,000 after purchasing an additional 362,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

