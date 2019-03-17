2,059 Shares in NIC Inc. (EGOV) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,059 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 156.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV opened at $17.01 on Friday. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.44 million. NIC had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on EGOV. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NIC to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/2059-shares-in-nic-inc-egov-acquired-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.