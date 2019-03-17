24,475 Shares in HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in HighPoint Resources by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPR opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $488.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 3.19.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. MKM Partners set a $5.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

HighPoint Resources Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

