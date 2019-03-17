$3.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post sales of $3.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 219.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.63 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $53.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,158.79% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,179,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989,546.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,179,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,989,546.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 83,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after buying an additional 113,442 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.77. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.