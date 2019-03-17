$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $3.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.71 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $16.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.75 billion to $19.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

In related news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 157,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $20,976,845.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 32,179,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,688,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $813,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,907.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,729 shares of company stock worth $79,673,057. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in salesforce.com by 29,364.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 21,642,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,778,000. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,743,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,269. The company has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $166.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

