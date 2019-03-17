300 Token (300) Market Cap Tops $60,817.00

300 Token (CURRENCY:300) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. 300 Token has a total market capitalization of $60,817.00 and $0.00 worth of 300 Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 300 Token token can currently be purchased for about $202.72 or 0.05509813 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 300 Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 300 Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00390778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.01681902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00232191 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001854 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004896 BTC.

300 Token Profile

300 Token launched on June 29th, 2017. 300 Token’s total supply is 300 tokens. 300 Token’s official website is 300tokensparta.com. 300 Token’s official Twitter account is @300_Token.

300 Token Token Trading

300 Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 300 Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 300 Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 300 Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 300 Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 300 Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.