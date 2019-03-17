43,700 Shares in National Commerce Corp (NCOM) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of National Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:NCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.21% of National Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Commerce by 43.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCOM opened at $42.85 on Friday. National Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $871.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.25.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). National Commerce had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Commerce Corp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of National Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

National Commerce Company Profile

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

