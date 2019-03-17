$530.19 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post $530.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $532.35 million and the lowest is $528.00 million. Align Technology reported sales of $436.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.59.

Shares of ALGN traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,602. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $177.93 and a fifty-two week high of $398.88.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total transaction of $5,166,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,250 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.58, for a total value of $318,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $180,162,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

