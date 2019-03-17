$602.50 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report $602.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $619.00 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $550.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.82 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.15. 661,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,122. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.