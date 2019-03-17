63,466 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD stock opened at $184.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $186.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “63,466 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/63466-shares-in-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd-purchased-by-mackay-shields-llc.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.