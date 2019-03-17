63,466 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
APD stock opened at $184.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $186.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.
Air Products & Chemicals Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
