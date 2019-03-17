67,229 Shares in Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 667.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,848,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,372,000 after acquiring an additional 105,870 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 913.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 68,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other news, Director John Burville sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $239,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $662,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,550 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SIGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

