$698.85 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce sales of $698.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $695.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.70 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $668.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $713.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 10.99%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.47. 1,363,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $83.08.

In related news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $151,335.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $427,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,334.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,765. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $100,218,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 4,675 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kresge Foundation purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

